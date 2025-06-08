Russians attacked kiosk in Staryi Saltiv with drone: three people wounded. PHOTOS

Kharkiv region suffers another Russian attack: four people injured

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

Staryi Saltiv

According to the investigation, on 8 June in the afternoon in the village of Staryi Saltiv, Chuhuiv district, an enemy drone, the type of which is currently being established, hit a kiosk. Doctors are providing necessary assistance to two women aged 41 and 59, as well as a 76-year-old man.

See more: In morning, Russians dropped five KABs on Derhachi district: man was killed and his son was hospitalised. PHOTOS









Kupiansk-Kuzlovyi

In addition, yesterday at approximately 21:20, the Russian armed forces conducted an air strike on the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi. A 45-year-old man was wounded. At least 50 residential buildings were damaged in the settlement. According to preliminary data, the Russian army used FAB-1500.

Yesterday, on 7 June, in the village of Staryi Saltiv, Chuhuiv district, an enemy UAV hit the ground between a shop and a church. A car was damaged. Two women aged 46 and 52 and a man were injured.