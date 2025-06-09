Fake documents for $11,000: Channel for smuggling draft dodgers abroad dismantled in Lviv region – SBGS. PHOTOS

In Lviv region, border guards, in cooperation with police officers and under the procedural supervision of the Zhovkva District Prosecutor’s Office, dismantled a channel used to illegally smuggle men abroad during martial law.

According to law enforcement, two men were planning to travel to Poland using forged documents allegedly confirming their service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a period of leave. They paid the organizer of the scheme $11,000 for the falsified paperwork.

The investigation established that the person behind the illegal border crossing was a 32-year-old resident of Zolochiv district. During searches, officers seized mobile phones, computer equipment, handwritten notes, and other physical evidence.

The man has been formally charged under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal smuggling of persons across the state border). He faces between 7 and 9 years in prison. The suspect is currently in custody, with the option of bail.





