14 605 65
Russians branded words "Glory to Russia" into body of captured Ukrainian soldier. PHOTO OF THE DAY
After the exchange, the Ukrainian defender showed the horrific consequences of being in Russian captivity.
The photo was published by Clash Report, Censor.NET reports.
Thus, the body of the soldier was covered with numerous scars. The occupiers also left the inscription "Glory to Russia" on it.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password