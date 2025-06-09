ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11526 visitors online
News Photo War crimes of Russia
14 605 65

Russians branded words "Glory to Russia" into body of captured Ukrainian soldier. PHOTO OF THE DAY

After the exchange, the Ukrainian defender showed the horrific consequences of being in Russian captivity.

The photo was published by Clash Report, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the body of the soldier was covered with numerous scars. The occupiers also left the inscription "Glory to Russia" on it.

Watch more: Ukraine and Russia have begun POWs’ exchange. It will continue in coming days, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Russian soldiers burned an inscription on the body of a captured Ukrainian defender

Author: 

POWs (445) torture (171) war crimes (817)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 