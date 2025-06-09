Russian strike on industrial facility in Kharkiv on June 7:fire extinguishing and rescue operations ongoing, six people may still be trapped under rubble. PHOTOS

Firefighting and rescue operations are ongoing at a civilian facility in Kharkiv that came under a massive Russian strike overnight on Saturday, June 7. Up to six people may still be trapped under the rubble.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv region, Censor.NET reports.

The SES reminded that the Russian strike on the civilian facility in Kharkiv’s Kyivskyi district caused major destruction and large-scale fires across four industrial buildings.

SES personnel carried out a rescue operation during which two people were pulled from the rubble. To preserve their lives and protect their health, rescuers provided them with respiratory protection masks. During further operations, a structural collapse occurred, resulting in injuries to one of the rescuers. Handling the aftermath of the strike is ongoing.

According to preliminary information, up to six people may still be trapped under the rubble.

The fire was contained at 08:35 a.m. on June 8.

As reported earlier, on the night of June 7, Russian forces launched the most massive combined strike on Kharkiv to date. According to preliminary data, the enemy used over 50 drones, four guided aerial bombs, and a missile.

Multiple impacts were recorded on the grounds of an industrial facility in the city’s Kyivskyi district. A large-scale fire broke out. Five employees of the facility were injured.

