Consequences of enemy attack on Kyiv region: man was injured, there are numerous damages in four districts. PHOTOS

Currently, the consequences of a massive night attack are being eliminated in the Kyiv region. The alert in the region lasted for almost seven hours, and air defence forces were working. Enemy targets have been shot down.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Kyiv RMA.

As noted, unfortunately, a person was injured in the Boryspil district. A 57-year-old man suffered a bruise to the soft tissues of the chest. All necessary medical care was provided at a local hospital. The man was recommended to be monitored by the doctors of the polyclinic.

In Brovary district, 21 private houses, 5 cars and two garages were damaged.

In Fastiv district, a private house and two cars were damaged. A fire in a hangar was extinguished.

Two hangars were also damaged in Obukhiv district.

A fire in a private house was extinguished in Boryspil district. Another 7 private houses and two cars were damaged. Glazing was damaged in two multi-storey buildings.

Operational services continue to work on eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the enemy attacked four districts of Kyiv region: houses were damaged and cars were burning.