Russian strike hits enterprise in Kharkiv; structural collapse occurs during rescue efforts. PHOTOS

Emergency response operations are ongoing at a civilian enterprise in Kharkiv’s Kyivskyi District following a Russian strike on June 7.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

According to the report, the massive attack caused significant destruction and fires across four production buildings. During the rescue operations, a structural collapse occurred.

Two canine teams from the SES’s Interregional Rapid Response Center are working at the scene. Rescuers, together with their four-legged partners, are searching for people who may remain trapped under the rubble.

Russian strike on industrial facility in Kharkiv on June 7:fire extinguishing and rescue operations ongoing, six people may still be trapped under rubble.



















Strike on enterprise in Kharkiv

As a reminder, during the night of June 7, Russian forces launched the most massive combined strike on Kharkiv. According to preliminary reports, the enemy used over 50 drones, four guided aerial bombs, and one missile.

Multiple strikes were recorded on the territory of an enterprise in the city’s Kyivskyi District. A large-scale fire broke out. Five enterprise employees were injured. On June 9, the State Emergency Service reported that firefighting and rescue operations were ongoing at the site. Up to six people were believed to be trapped under the rubble. On the morning of June 10, rescuers found a body at the site.