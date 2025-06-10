"Shaheds" scattered explosive ordnance during Russian attack on Chernihiv region, according to National Police. PHOTO

Dangerous ammunition was discovered in Pryluky, Chernihiv region, after a nighttime Russian drone attack.

This was reported by the National Police, Censor.NET reports.

It is emphasised that explosive devices can be used by the enemy to defeat any of the country's regions.

"The risk is extremely high because the time of explosion of such munitions is unknown. Take a close look at the photo - this is what these explosive items may look like," the statement said.

The explosive object looks like a pipe with square notches on the body. The diameter is about 5 cm and the length is 35-40 cm.

Be sure to warn your loved ones and, if you find such ammunition, immediately call the emergency services, the police added.

Read more: 5 and 6 June are declared days of mourning in Pryluky

As a reminder, on the night of 10 June 2025, Russians again attacked Pryluky, Chernihiv region.

As a result of the attacks in Pryluchchyna and Nizhyn, people's homes, outbuildings and cars were damaged.