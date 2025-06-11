ENG
News Photo Attack of drones on Poltava region
1 306 1

"Shahed" drones attacked Poltava region: truck damaged. PHOTO

Today, on 11 June 2025, at night, Russian troops attempted to attack the territory of the Poltava region with attack drones .

This was reported by the head of the Poltava Regional Military District Administration Volodymyr Kohut on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, a truck was damaged on the territory of the Opishnyanka district as a result of the fall of the enemy UAV debris.

Truck after being hit by Shahed
Fortunately, there were no injuries.

Shahed (713) Poltavska region (219) Poltavskyy district (27) Opishnya (1)
