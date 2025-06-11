"Shahed" drones attacked Poltava region: truck damaged. PHOTO
Today, on 11 June 2025, at night, Russian troops attempted to attack the territory of the Poltava region with attack drones .
This was reported by the head of the Poltava Regional Military District Administration Volodymyr Kohut on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
According to him, a truck was damaged on the territory of the Opishnyanka district as a result of the fall of the enemy UAV debris.
Fortunately, there were no injuries.
