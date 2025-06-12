15-year-old schoolgirl helped prevent Russian terrorist attack in Ivano-Frankivsk, - SSU. VIDEO&PHOTOS

SSU counterintelligence and the National Police prevented a large-scale terrorist attack in Ivano-Frankivsk.

Thus, an attempt by the FSB to detonate an improvised explosive device in the city's central park was blocked.

The plans were thwarted thanks to a 15-year-old schoolgirl who contacted the SSU chatbot "Burn the FSB officer". The girl reported the occupiers' intentions to recruit her to commit a terrorist attack.

"An officer of the Russian special service contacted the girl's messenger and offered money in exchange for cooperation. During the operation, law enforcement officers learned that, according to the instructions of the occupiers, the minor was to make an IED, "reinforce" it with nuts and hide it in a thermos. In order not to arouse suspicion among her family, the FSB supervisor instructed the girl to assemble the explosive device in a rented apartment.

Subsequently, the Russian secret service officer told the minor that she was to deliver the hidden IED to a city park during rush hour, when the maximum number of people would be there," the report says.





The FSB planned to detonate the explosives together with the minor.

Thus, the occupiers hoped to kill as many civilians as possible and eliminate the "Performer" as an "unnecessary witness".

The girl refused to take the explosive device to the city centre, and the Russian special services began to threaten to "hand her over" to the SSU.

Law enforcement officers accompanied every step of the minor. Thus, they managed not only to prevent the terrorist attack, but also to document the entire process of its preparation - from the recruitment of the schoolgirl to her attempted detonation by ruscists.

Currently, the SSU has initiated proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes), and is identifying all the ruscists who may be involved in the organisation of the terrorist attack.

