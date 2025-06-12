The police identified people from among the residents of the occupied part of the Kherson region who became Russian security forces and helped the enemy establish the invaders' order. Those who opposed the new laws were abducted by collaborators and subjected to terrible torture. Among the victims of the Kremlin's repression are former law enforcement officers, activists, educators, and government officials.

20 residents of the Kherson region installed

The operatives of the Internal Security Department of the National Police established the involvement of 20 residents of the temporarily occupied Kherson region who were employed by an illegal law enforcement agency, which is now called the Novotroitske Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation. There, as part of a criminal organisation headed by the head and deputy head of the unit, the defectors actively served the Kremlin puppeteers.

Thus, residents of the Novotroyitska village community in the Henichesk district of the Kherson region suffered from the traitors' activities. The perpetrators did not hesitate to fulfil any whims of the occupiers for the sake of their new career. They actively ensured the functioning of the punitive department.

To suppress local resistance to "Russian lawlessness", the so-called security forces kidnapped people, imprisoned and tortured them. The victims of their arbitrariness were primarily activists, former law enforcement officers, educators, government officials, and those who did not support the idea of the 'Russian world'.

In cooperation with the SSU Main Investigation Department investigators and under the procedural supervision of the Prosecutor General's Office prosecutors, operatives of the SSU Main Investigation Department and the SBU Kherson Region conducted a series of measures and collected evidence of the illegal activities of the group members.

The defendants were served suspicion notices in absentia for:

Art. 255(1) and (2) (Establishment, leadership of a criminal community or criminal organisation, as well as participation in it),

Part 7 of Article 111-1 (Collaboration activities),

Part 2 of Article 127 (Torture),

Part 3 of Article 146 (Illegal deprivation of liberty or abduction of a person) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The sanction of the charged articles provides for a sentence of up to 15 years in prison.