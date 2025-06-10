Photo with inscription "Glory to Russia" on body of soldier freed from captivity is genuine - DIU

The photo of a Ukrainian soldier freed from Russian captivity, on whose body ruscists branded the inscription "Glory to Russia", is genuine.

This was reported by a representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Andrii Yusov, during a telethon, Censor.NET informs.

"Unfortunately, this is a real photo. And the story is that it is not from this exchange, it is from one of the previous exchanges. During an examination in one of the regional centres where the guys are undergoing rehabilitation, the doctor simply could not stand it, took a picture of it and posted it online. This is evidence of what our defenders are going through in captivity," he said.

According to Yusov, it is important that this photo is seen not only by Ukrainians, but also by the whole world.

"90% of the interviewed Ukrainian servicemen who were released from Russian captivity testify to violations of their conditions of detention in one form or another. ... Such things are widespread, and this is the subject of serious work and pressure for the entire international community. Ukraine carefully documents all such facts. After returning from captivity, the boys and girls are interviewed, all the necessary information about the conditions of detention, those involved in violations of the rights of our prisoners, all the information about the boys and girls who remain in Russian captivity is recorded," the Defence Intelligence representative added.

The day before, a photo of a Ukrainian defender was posted online, on whose body the Russian occupiers had branded the inscription "Glory to Russia".

Watch more: "Don’t take them prisoner — eliminate them," Russian commander orders execution of wounded Ukrainian soldiers. AUDIO