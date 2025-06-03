"Don’t take them prisoner — eliminate them," Russian commander orders execution of wounded Ukrainian soldiers. AUDIO

In an intercepted radio communication obtained by Ukrainian intelligence, a commander of one of the occupying units issues a direct criminal order to execute wounded Ukrainian servicemen.

The interception was made public by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's press service, Censor.NET reports.

In a radio intercept, a Russian occupier is heard cynically instructing his subordinates to shoot wounded Ukrainian defenders.

"There are three Khokhlos, some wounded are crawling around. Don't take them prisoner, just eliminate them," he orders.

Special units of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence (DIU) have documented more than 150 cases in which Russian forces executed captured Ukrainian servicemen.

"This incident is yet another piece of evidence pointing to a deliberate policy of executing prisoners of war — a practice systematically employed by the armed forces of the aggressor state. Ukraine’s military intelligence reminds: every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people will be met with just retribution," the DIU stated.

