Lubinets sends letters to ICRC and UN regarding shooting of three Ukrainian prisoners of war in Volnovakha district

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets sent official letters to the UN and the ICRC regarding the shooting of three Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russian occupiers in the Volnovakha district of the Donetsk region, emphasizing that this is a gross violation of international humanitarian law.

Lubinets said this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"It has become known that on May 3 this year, three servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were performing a combat mission at positions in the Volnovakha district of Donetsk region. During the assault, the occupiers surrounded our defenders, forced them to lay down their arms and surrender. Despite the fact that the Ukrainian soldiers no longer posed a threat and could not resist, the Russian military shot them with automatic weapons," the statement said.

He added that the fact of the shooting was confirmed by the Prosecutor General's Office.

Lubinets also emphasized that the killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions, which qualifies as a serious international crime.

"I have already sent official letters to the ICRC and the UN. The international community must immediately respond to such systemic gross violations by Russia," he added.