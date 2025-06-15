Russia struck Boeing office during latest attack on Kyiv - Financial Times.

During the recent attack on Kyiv, Russia may have targeted Boeing's offices. The building was heavily damaged.

This is reported by the Financial Times, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to the newspaper, the building used by Boeing in Kyiv was heavily damaged in a recent large-scale Russian attack, which was likely a deliberate strike against the US aerospace company.

According to two Boeing employees, three Ukrainian officials, and the head of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine (ACC), the building was among the targets damaged in the attack on the night of 10 June.

It is also noted that the Financial Times checked the images published by the State Emergency Service, which showed serious damage to the building and rescuers extinguishing the fire inside.

What do you know about the company?

Boeing is one of the best-known American companies present in Ukraine. Its activities are mainly focused on engineering and technical support. The company cooperates with the Ukrainian aircraft manufacturer Antonov.

On the night of 10 June, Kyiv was subjected to another air attack by Russia, during which air defence forces were deployed.