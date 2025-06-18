Russian troops fired on Nikopol and Synelnykove districts: civilian infrastructure damaged. PHOTO

In the evening of 17 June and in the morning of 18 June, Russian troops attacked Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with FPV drones.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhii Lysak in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the enemy sent drones to Nikopol and Marhanets community.

"A private house and an outbuilding caught fire. Rescuers extinguished the fire. Another house and two outbuildings were damaged," the statement said.

According to the RMA, at night and in the early morning, the enemy launched drone strikes on the Synelnykove district.

A fire broke out in the Vasylkiv community. A gas pipeline was damaged. In Malomykhailivka, there is damage to the territory of a transport company.

No one was killed or injured.