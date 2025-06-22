Occupiers shelled Sloviansk: 17-year-old boy was killed and three more people were wounded. PHOTOS

Russian invaders attacked the city of Sloviansk in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"A 17-year-old boy was killed in Sloviansk and three people were injured. 32 private houses, 2 administrative buildings, 4 multi-storey buildings, a production facility and 3 cars were damaged," the official said.

Earlier it was reported that in the evening of 21 June, Russian troops attacked the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk region.

