Plotting second assassination attempt on journalist Gordon: SSU exposes FSB agent group. PHOTOS

The SSU’s counterintelligence unit has prevented another assassination attempt on journalist Dmytro Gordon. Four members of an FSB sabotage and reconnaissance group, along with their handler, were detained while preparing a contract killing.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

Russia’s intelligence services had promised a $400,000 reward for carrying out the killing.

"The occupiers assigned the preparation of the assassination of the prominent journalist to a deep-cover agent in Kyiv. The individual turned out to be a 36-year-old Russian national from the North Caucasus, whom the FSB had 'routed' into Ukraine before the full-scale invasion, posing as a political exile from Russia."

To further cover his tracks, the Russian intelligence agency fabricated criminal cases against him and declared him wanted," the statement reads.

Read it on Censor.NET: They wanted to smuggle 80 kg of cocaine to the EU through Ukraine: members of the international drug mafia "Ndrangheta" are convicted, - SBU. Photo report

After the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the man received an assignment from his handler: to form sabotage and reconnaissance groups in Kyiv, consisting of individuals from the North Caucasus.

He recruited like-minded individuals and, using FSB funds, purchased several vehicles, disguised them as taxis, and equipped them with concealed dashcams.

"Operating these vehicles, the agents conducted surveillance on Gordon to determine his daily routine, frequently visited locations, and whether he had security. According to the FSB’s plan, after the attack on the target with a firearm, the killer was to quickly flee the scene, dispose of the weapon, and go into hiding. To do so, the resident agent was looking to acquire a motorcycle," the SSU noted.

The counterintelligence unit acted preemptively and apprehended the resident agent along with all members of the sabotage group during the preparation phase of the assassination attempt.

See more: Murder of 3-year-old son of former MP Sobolev: sentences handed down to Lavreha, Tkachenko and Semenov. PHOTOS

During the investigation, it was established that the suspects had also received additional tasks — to adjust enemy fire and to carry out contract killings targeting foreigners fighting for Ukraine. Among the targets was a Russian national currently serving with the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) on Ukraine’s side.

The detainees have been formally charged under Part 1 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (act of terrorism).

The suspects are currently in custody. They face up to 10 years in prison with asset forfeiture.

As a reminder, in September 2024, the SSU uncovered an agent of the elite FSB unit in Kyiv who was preparing Gordon's murder.

Read more: American Fred Grandy was killed during Russian attack on Kyiv on 17 June: he had come to Ukraine as a volunteer, - NYT







