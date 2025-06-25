Ruscists strike Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka and Torske with UAVs: man killed, four wounded. PHOTO

In the morning, Russian invaders attacked Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka and Torske in Donetsk region.

This was reported by the press service of the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, the Russians attacked Pokrovsk with an FPV drone.

"The enemy targeted a 'VAZ-2101' car with civilians in it. As a result of the attack, a 69-year-old man was killed, and his wife, aged 67, sustained mine-blast and craniocerebral injuries and shrapnel wounds," the statement said.

In 20 minutes, the occupiers attacked Kostiantynivka with a drone.

"On a street, a 51-year-old woman sustained bodily injuries in the form of a mine-blast trauma and arm wounds. Later, the Russian army struck the city again. A 58-year-old resident was injured as a result of an FPV drone hit at his place of residence," the prosecutor's office said.

The occupiers also fired a "Geranium-2" UAV at Torske in the Druzhkivka community.

The private sector came under attack, where a 68-year-old woman was injured. She was diagnosed with shrapnel wounds to the head, chest, forearm, thigh and contusion.

Russian strikes damaged private houses, outbuildings, garages and vehicles.

