Stadium named after Hero of Ukraine Oleksandr Tsebrii was opened in Romilly-sur-Seine, France. PHOTOS

In the French city of Romilly-sur-Seine, the official twin city of Uman, a stadium named after the Hero of Ukraine, former mayor Oleksandr Tsebrii, was inaugurated.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the mayor of Uman, Iryna Pletniova, on her Facebook page.

"This event has become deeply symbolic for the entire Ukrainian community. Oleksandr Tsebrii is an example of unbreakable strength, courage and loyalty to Ukraine. From now on, his name will be heard in the heart of France as a symbol of heroism and unity of peoples. The Stadium named after Tsebrii is a gesture of respect and support for the Ukrainian people in their fight for freedom. The name of the Ukrainian hero on French soil has become a sign that truth, courage and solidarity know no bounds," Pletniova said.

As a reminder, on 24 July 2024, he was killed while performing a combat mission in the Donetsk region. He was 50 years old.

On 27 July, Tsebrii was bid farewell in Uman.

Censor.NET published the last interview with Oleksandr Tsebrii, recorded on the day of his death.

In December 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a decree awarding the title of "Hero of Ukraine" (posthumously) to the former mayor of Uman, the commander of the machine gun platoon of the 58th Separate Mechanised Infantry Brigade, Oleksandr Tsebrii.

See more: Zelenskyy and European leaders in Kyiv honoured memory of fallen Ukrainian soldiers. PHOTOS







