Occupiers urgently preparing port for receiving military cargo in Mariupol - Andriushchenko. VIDEO+PHOTOS

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Russian troops have stepped up preparations for a seaport to transport military cargo.

This was reported by the head of the Centre for the Study of Occupation Petro Andriushchenko, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the occupiers are working on creating a new berth and railway tracks that will allow them to receive military cargo directly in the port. Such activity is associated with risks for the use of the Melitopol-Tokmak and Tokmak-Berdiansk railway lines, which have been the targets of Ukrainian strikes.

In this regard, according to Andriushchenko, the Russians plan to use the Mariupol (port) - Volnovakha - Rozivka - Tokmak route as the main logistics branch to supply the occupation group.

Work is also underway to prepare the infrastructure for the rapid pumping of fuel directly into railway tanks. According to Andriushchenko, such intensity of construction has not been observed for more than a year and a half.

