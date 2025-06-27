Occupiers shell Nikopol and Synelnykove districts: apartment building, private houses, and pharmacy damaged. PHOTOS
Throughout June 27, Russian troops shelled Nikopol and Synelnykove districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region using artillery and drones, resulting in destruction.
This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.
Thus, in the Nikopol district, the aggressor attacked with drones and artillery. The district center, as well as the Marhanetsk, Pokrov, and Myrove communities, suffered damage. Infrastructure, a pharmacy, a multi-story building, a private house, and cars were damaged.
Among four injured in the morning strike on Nikopol, one remains hospitalized. This is a 25-year-old man. He is in moderate condition.
Additionally, the Russian army targeted the Ukrainian community in Synelnykove district with a UAV. A private house caught fire, and a car and tractor were damaged.
