"Shahed" warhead was found in river in Zaporizhzhia. PHOTOS
A warhead of a Russian UAV was found in the Dnipro River in Zaporizhzhia.
This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET informs.
A local resident reported the finding to rescuers.
Using an underwater drone, they examined the river area and identified the munition as a warhead of a "Shahed" UAV.
It was destroyed on the spot.
