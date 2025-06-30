"Shahed" warhead was found in river in Zaporizhzhia. PHOTOS

A warhead of a Russian UAV was found in the Dnipro River in Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET informs.

A local resident reported the finding to rescuers.

Using an underwater drone, they examined the river area and identified the munition as a warhead of a "Shahed" UAV.

It was destroyed on the spot.

