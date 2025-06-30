ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8818 visitors online
News Photo Destruction of missiles and drones
1 567 4

"Shahed" warhead was found in river in Zaporizhzhia. PHOTOS

A warhead of a Russian UAV was found in the Dnipro River in Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET informs.

A local resident reported the finding to rescuers.

Using an underwater drone, they examined the river area and identified the munition as a warhead of a "Shahed" UAV.

It was destroyed on the spot.

See more: Remains of enemy Kh-101 missile found near railway tracks in Kyiv region, - State Emergency Service. PHOTO

The combat unit of the Shahed was found in a river in Zaporizhzhia
The combat unit of the Shahed was found in a river in Zaporizhzhia
The combat unit of the Shahed was found in a river in Zaporizhzhia
The combat unit of the Shahed was found in a river in Zaporizhzhia
The combat unit of the Shahed was found in a river in Zaporizhzhia
The combat unit of the Shahed was found in a river in Zaporizhzhia

Author: 

Zaporizhzhya (521) Zaporizka region (1294) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (829) Shahed (745) Zaporizkyy district (94)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 