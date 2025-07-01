Wadephul and Sybiha visited Odesa: discussed strengthening Ukrainian air defence. PHOTOS

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul visited Odesa on Tuesday with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha.

Sybiha announced this in a post on the X platform, Censor.NET reports.

During the visit, they honoured the memory of the fallen Ukrainian defenders and inspected the port, which was damaged by Russian strikes.

"What we saw clearly shows how urgent it is to strengthen Ukraine's air defence. To protect our people, economy and global food security," the minister said.





During the meeting, the parties discussed further strengthening of the Ukrainian air defence system, including the supply of additional systems, interceptors, as well as the prospects for investment in the joint production of air defence equipment.

To recap, German Foreign Minister Johannes Wadephul arrived on his first visit to Ukraine on the morning of 30 June.