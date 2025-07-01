Ukrainian UJ-26 "Beaver" drones struck three Russian radars, "Pantsir-S1" anti-aircraft missile and gun system and Su-30 fighter jet in occupied Crimea. VIDEO

Ukrainian UJ-26 "Beaver" drones have attacked Russian military targets in occupied Crimea.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the successful attacks was published on the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's social media page.

"Exclusive footage of the combat operation of Ukrainian-made UJ-26 drones, better known as 'Beaver', in the temporarily occupied Crimea. Reliable weapons in the hands of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's Special Forces turn critical military targets of the aggressor state into inoperable junk, including expensive air defence systems of the Muscovites, which are being gnawed by Ukrainian Beavers like barberry. The video shows the successful destruction of the 'Pantsir-S1' anti-aircraft missile and gun system with its service, the 'Niobium-SV' radar, the 'Pechora-3' coastal radar, the 'Protivnik-GE' radar, and the Russian Su-30 fighter jet at the Saky airfield," the commentary to the video reads.

