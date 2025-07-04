Selling "rear" military positions: large-scale scheme exposed in Kyiv, - SSU. PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine, together with the Office of the Prosecutor General, has dismantled a large-scale scheme in Kyiv whereby military personnel were transferred to "rear" positions in exchange for bribes or helped to avoid service.

According to the SSU, the organisers of the scheme demanded from 15 to 25 thousand dollars for transferring to units not involved in hostilities. Another "service" was a complete dismissal from the Armed Forces on the basis of fictitious medical certificates of "sharp deterioration of health".

Law enforcers detained two Kyiv residents who organised the deal and five doctors involved in the scheme. Depending on the amount of the bribe, the defendants issued clients with the status of "limitedly fit" or "unfit" for military service. For this purpose, they created fictitious hospitalisations and forged documents.

The detention took place during the transfer of a bribe. Cash and forged documents were seized from the detainees. They were served a notice of suspicion:

p. 1 of Art. 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a special period),

p. 3 Art. 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of influence).

The offenders face up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property. The investigation is ongoing to identify all those involved.

