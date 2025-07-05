Day in Donetsk region: Russian forces attacked 13 settlements, killing two residents and injuring four more. PHOTOS

The enemy attacked Bilytske, Dobropillia, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Lyman, Pokrovsk, Rodynske, Sloviansk, the villages of Andriivka-Klevtsove, Zapovedne, Zolotyi Kolodiaz, and Torske over the past day.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, and the regional police.

The Pokrovsk district

On 4 July at about 12:30 p.m. the enemy shelled the "Pivdennyi" neighbourhood of Pokrovsk, a civilian man of 1972 year of birth was wounded. The victim was diagnosed with a penetrating wound to the abdomen and head. There was no information about the damage.

At around 01:00 p.m., the enemy fired at a section of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad road. Another civilian was wounded.

At around 02:45 p.m., an enemy FPV drone hit an apartment building in Rodynske. Damage was recorded. At 04:30 p.m., Rodynske was attacked again by an FPV drone. The shelling damaged an apartment building.

In Dobropillia, Russian drones attacked a business and a private house. In Bilytske, a critical infrastructure facility was damaged by drones. A private house was damaged in Zapovednoye of the Shakhove district.

Kramatorsk district.

A house was destroyed in Zarichne. In Druzhkivka, 10 hectares of wheat were destroyed as a result of a Molniya-2 UAV hit. Two private houses and a shop were damaged in Ray-Oleksandrivka.

The enemy attacked Kramatorsk with Tornado-S MLRS and UAVs, injuring two residents, damaging an educational institution, 2 cars, and a waste treatment plant.

Russians shelled Kostiantynivka with two KAB-250 bombs, a drone, and artillery, killing a civilian and damaging 2 private houses and a business.

One person was killed as a result of the shelling of the Torske, Lyman district.

Russian troops sent two Molniya-2 UAVs to Sloviansk, damaging 2 private houses. The occupiers shelled Lyman with Smerch MLRS, damaging a bus station and a shop.

Bakhmut district

4 houses were damaged in Siversk.

