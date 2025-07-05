Enemy struck village in Chernihiv region: man was wounded. PHOTOS

Russian troops attacked the border village of the Novhorod-Siversk district in the Chernihiv region with an FPV drone.

This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Viacheslav Chaus, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, a 49-year-old civilian man who was delivering mail sustained shrapnel wounds. He is from the Sumy region. His car was damaged. The man is in the hospital.

"Over the past day alone, the aggressor struck 28 times in 15 settlements of the region. They fired from artillery, mortars, used unmanned aerial vehicles and FPV drones," said Chaus.

The shelling damaged or destroyed people's homes, administrative buildings and outbuildings in Novhorod-Siverska and Semenivska communities.