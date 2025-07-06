Rescuers extinguished fire that caused explosion of technical tank in Desnianskyi district of Kyiv. PHOTO

In the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv, rescuers extinguished a fire in an open area that had spread to a technical tank.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

Rescuers received a report of a fire on Pukhivska Street on 6 July at 16:13.

It is noted that a shed caught fire in an open area, with the fire spreading to a nearby technical container.

The fire was extinguished at 17:11 on an area of 100 square metres.

The fire was extinguished by 25 rescuers and 5 units of basic and special equipment. Law enforcement officers are establishing the causes and circumstances of the fire.

Earlier it was reported that on Sunday, 6 July, an explosion occurred in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv. Preliminarily, a tanker with fuel and lubricants exploded near a thermal power plant.

