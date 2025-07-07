Stanislav Humeniuk, soldier of 153rd SMB and photographer, was killed in Russian strike in Kherson region. PHOTO

59-year-old Stanislav Humeniuk, a chief sergeant of the 153rd Separate Mechanized Brigade (SMB), photographer, and former employee of the Chornobyl Radiation and Ecological Biosphere Reserve, died in the war.

This was reported on the Facebook page of the Chornobyl Radiation and Environmental Reserve, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that Humeniuk died on June 22, 2025, as a result of a Russian missile strike in the Kherson region.

"In 2024, he could have avoided going to the front—he would have turned 60 in May 2026. But he couldn’t stand aside. Mr. Stanislav was one of those who don’t hide behind others," the State Agency for Exclusion Zone Management also wrote.

What is known about the fallen defender?

Stanislav Humeniuk lived in Novobratske village, Chopovychi community; he was involved in photography and music, performed at the local House of Culture, volunteered, initiated the "Save Polissya!" movement, and fought against titanium mining development.

After graduating from the Kyiv Pedagogical Institute named after Dragomanov in 1992, Stanislav worked as a Ukrainian language teacher, deputy editor of the newspaper "School Director," head of education, culture, and sports department at the Chopovytska village council.

In 2013, he completed training with the UNA-UPSD (Ukrainian National Assembly – Ukrainian People's Self-Defence) organization, volunteered since 2014, and fought in the ATO in 2015. After demobilization, he actively assisted the military.

Stanislav worked in the Chornobyl Reserve from 2018 to 2021.

After the de-occupation of the Chornobyl area, Stanislav joined the State Specialized Enterprise "Ecocenter" as a driver, and in the fall of 2024, he enlisted in one of the newly formed brigades as a chief sergeant.

His friend and colleague, head of the scientific department at the Chornobyl Reserve, Denys Vyshnevskyi, shared memories of Stanislav.

"Stas Humeniuk died. A missile strike. An extraordinary person. Lively and sensitive, passionate and principled. He disliked compromises, routine, and tastelessness. That’s why being with him was both interesting and challenging.

A philologist by education and vocation, activist, volunteer, and ATO participant. Truly a creative personality," Vyshnevskyi wrote.

At the reserve, Stas was part of the "first team": he worked in the information and educational department, created articles and photographs for the website, and studied fauna and flora during expeditions.

According to Denys Vyshnevskyi, Stanislav was also indispensable for the scientific department.

According to Denys, Stanislav was always ready for adventures and unexpected solutions. One day in July 2018, he and his colleagues decided to film the sunrise and went to the fire observation tower before dark. In November of the same year, he drove his colleagues around the Near Zone at dusk.

