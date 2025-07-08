Russians attacked Kostiantynivka at night and in morning: Educational institution destroyed, houses and gas supply line damaged. PHOTOS

Last night and in the morning of 8 July, Russians attacked Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast with a FAB-250 and an FPV drone, causing destruction.

This was reported by the head of the Kostiantynivka CMA, Serhii Horbunov, Censor.NET informs.

"On 8 July 2025, cynical attacks by the Russian occupation forces took place in the city again. Thus, at midnight, Russian troops launched an enemy air strike with a FAB-250 guided bomb with an UMPC module at the building of one of the educational institutions of our city," the statement said.

As noted, the attack resulted in no casualties, but the blast wave and debris caused significant damage to the building of the educational institution.

In the early morning, the enemy attacked the city of Kostiantynivka with an FPV attack UAV.

There were no casualties as a result of this attack. However, two private houses and a gas supply line were damaged.

"These strikes are yet another evidence of terror against civilians. The enemy deliberately targets civilian infrastructure, endangering the city's residents," said the CMA chief.



