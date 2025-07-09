Zelenskyy invited Pope Leo XIV to visit Ukraine. PHOTOS

On Wednesday, 9 July, Pope Leo XIV met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Italy. The latter invited the pontiff to visit Ukraine.

The head of state announced this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

"I am grateful for the meeting and a very thorough conversation with Pope Leo XIV. We appreciate all the support and every prayer for peace in Ukraine.

The proposal of meetings at the level of leaders in the Vatican to stop Russian aggression and achieve a stable, lasting and genuine peace remains open and absolutely possible. So far, only Moscow rejects this proposal, as well as all other peace proposals," he said.

Zelenskyy emphasized that the parties will continue to build global solidarity so that diplomacy can ultimately succeed.

"He especially thanked the Pope for his support of Ukrainian children, particularly those returned from Russian captivity. Ukrainian children now have the opportunity for rehabilitation and rest in Italy, and such hospitality and sincerity are extremely important. We discussed today the Vatican’s further efforts to return Ukrainian children abducted by Russia," the president said.

The head of state also spoke to the Pope about the respect in Ukrainian society for Metropolitan Andrey Sheptytskyi, his deeds including the rescue of Jews during World War II and the protection of the Christian faith.

"We hope that the contributions and merits of Metropolitan Sheptytskyi will receive proper recognition. I invited the Pope to visit Ukraine," he added.

