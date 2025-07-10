ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9177 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of the Nikopol district Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
170 0

One killed and one injured in Russian shelling of Nikopol district – RMA. PHOTOS

On July 10, Russian forces attacked the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, cited by Censor.NET.

The aggressor targeted Nikopol district with drones and artillery, terrorizing the district center, Pokrov, Marhanets, and Myrove communities.

"Unfortunately, one man was killed. A 22-year-old woman was injured and will receive outpatient treatment. Infrastructure, a lyceum, multi-story buildings, private houses, and farm structures were damaged. A business enterprise was devastated. Several fires broke out, including one that destroyed a car," Lysak wrote.

Consequences of Russian shelling in the Dnipropetrovsk region

See more: "Shaheds" attack Chernivtsi. Air raid alert declared (updated)

Additionally, the Synelnykove district was hit, including the Mezhova Novopavlivka, Velykomykhailivka, and Pokrov communities.

The aggressor used GABs and FPV drones.

Infrastructure, an agricultural enterprise, and vehicles were damaged. Fires broke out.

Read more: One person injured as result of shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region - RMA

Consequences of Russian shelling in the Dnipropetrovsk region

Author: 

shoot out (14025) Dnipropetrovska region (1553) Nikopolskyy district (259) Synelnykivskyy district (97) war in Ukraine (3230)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 