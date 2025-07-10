One killed and one injured in Russian shelling of Nikopol district – RMA. PHOTOS

On July 10, Russian forces attacked the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, cited by Censor.NET.

The aggressor targeted Nikopol district with drones and artillery, terrorizing the district center, Pokrov, Marhanets, and Myrove communities.

"Unfortunately, one man was killed. A 22-year-old woman was injured and will receive outpatient treatment. Infrastructure, a lyceum, multi-story buildings, private houses, and farm structures were damaged. A business enterprise was devastated. Several fires broke out, including one that destroyed a car," Lysak wrote.

Additionally, the Synelnykove district was hit, including the Mezhova Novopavlivka, Velykomykhailivka, and Pokrov communities.

The aggressor used GABs and FPV drones.

Infrastructure, an agricultural enterprise, and vehicles were damaged. Fires broke out.

