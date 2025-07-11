Day in Donetsk region: seven dead and nine wounded. 22 settlements were under fire. PHOTOS

Russian invaders attacked the cities of Bilytske, Bilozerske, Dobropillia, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Rodynske, Siversk, Sloviansk, the village of Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, the villages of Vesela Hora, Viroliubivka, Zatyshok, Myrne, Zapovidne, Novoandriivka, Novovodiane, Novotroitske, and Sviatohorivka yesterday.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration Vadym Filashkin and the regional police.

Pokrovsk district

On 10 July, at around 10:00, Russians attacked the southeastern part of Pokrovsk with a KAB-250. Three people died as a result of the attack: a man born in 1962, two others are being identified. A private household was destroyed.

At 14:30 Rodynske came under fire. The attack damaged 1 garage and a water tower.

At 23:00 another shelling of Rodynske took place, as a result of which 1 person died.

Shakhove community was under fire. In Zatyshok a civilian died as a result of a KAB-250 bomb explosion and a household was damaged. In Novotroitske, one of the FPV drones damaged a civilian bus, injuring a person, and damaging a private house, a shop, and a truck. In Zapovidne, 1 person was killed and 1 wounded, 5 houses were destroyed.

Six FPV drones attacked Dobropillia, damaging an apartment block and three private houses, three outbuildings, railway infrastructure, and 2 civilian cars. One house was damaged in Sviatohorivka, Dobropillia TG.

Russian troops dropped two "KAB-250" bombs on Bilytske, causing damage to the enterprise's territory. In Bilozerske, a facility in the industrial zone and a truck were damaged.

In Volodymyrivka, 6 houses were destroyed and 4 damaged. In Novovodiane of Bilozerka community, 3 people were injured and a multi-storey building was damaged.

Kramatorsk district.

Russia shelled Lyman with "Smerch" MLRS and drones, damaging 4 private houses and 2 outbuildings, and destroying 3 more houses in Zarichne and Torske. Two cars and a gas pipeline were damaged in Andriivka.

There was a casualty in Viroliubivka, Kostiantynivka TG, where Russian FPV drones destroyed a civilian car and a truck.

The enemy shelled Kostiantynivka with two bombs, drones and artillery - a civilian was wounded, 5 apartment buildings and 7 private houses, a boiler room and a car were damaged.

Occupiers shelled Myrnohrad with artillery, injuring a civilian. Three people were injured when an FPV drone hit a car in Novovodiane, Bilozerka TG, and another UAV hit an apartment building.

Drone attacks damaged one private house each in Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, Druzhkivka and Vesela Hora. Two private houses were damaged in Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka.

In addition, on 11 July, after midnight, Russians attacked Raiske of Druzhkivka TG - two residents were injured and 2 private houses were damaged.

Bakhmut district

In Siversk, 5 houses were damaged.

