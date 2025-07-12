Day in Donetsk region: four people killed, 10 wounded. In morning, enemy killed man in Sloviansk. PHOTOS

Over the past day, 18 settlements were under hostile fire: the cities of Bilozerske, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, the villages of Novohryhorivka, Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, Raiske, Yampil, the villages of Andriivka, Zakitne, Zapovedne, Kamyanka, Novoandriivka, Ocheretyno, Platonivka, Stepanivka.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration Vadym Filashkin and the regional police.

Pokrovsk district

On 11 July, at 04:00, Russian occupation forces shelled the residential sector of the southeastern part of Pokrovsk, injuring one civilian.

Two houses were damaged in Toretske of the Shakhovka community, and another one in Novotroitske.

In Bilozerske, Russia hit a civilian car with an FPV drone, injuring two people. Two civilians were injured during a mortar attack on Myrnohrad, and an apartment building was damaged.

Kramatorsk district

In Lyman, a truck of a utility company was damaged by a drone. A private house was damaged in Stepanivka, Kramatorsk district, and 13 civilian cars in Novoandriivka.

In Yampil, Lyman community an enemy FPV drone killed two civilians and wounded another. In Zakitne, as a result of shelling from Smerch MLRS, one person was wounded, 4 private houses, an outbuilding and a civilian car were damaged.

One person was wounded in Andriivka, Kramatorsk district, where drones damaged three civilian cars. Raiske in Druzhkivka community was attacked by two Geranium-2 UAVs, injuring two residents and damaging 7 private houses.

In Lozova, 2 houses, 3 outbuildings, a power line and a gas pipeline were damaged, and 3 houses were destroyed in Torske and Zarichne. In Ocheretyne of the Oleksandrivka community, an outbuilding was damaged.

In Kostiantynivka, Russians attacked with two KAB-250 bombs and four FPV drones, killing a civilian and destroying three private houses and an educational institution.

In Druzhkivka, there was damage to the territory of an enterprise. In Novohryhorivka of Druzhkivka community, two private houses were damaged, and in Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, one house was damaged.

In the morning of 12 July Sloviansk came under another shelling. The hits were recorded in the central part, near the bus station.

"A shopping centre, a service station, an educational institution and an administrative building were damaged. Unfortunately, there are wounded and a dead man - a man born in 1990," said Vadym Liakh, head of Sloviansk CMA.

Bakhmut district

Five houses were damaged in Siversk.

The occupants dropped a KAB-250 bomb on Platonivka of Siversk community, causing one death and damaging a private house.

