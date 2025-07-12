Enemy struck Sumy region with KABs: 2 people killed, houses destroyed. PHOTO

Today, on 12 July, around 13:00, the enemy attacked the territory of the Sumy community.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Preliminarily, two residents of one of the villages of Velykochernechchyna starosta were killed as a result of a guided aerial bomb.

Some houses were destroyed and damaged.

The consequences of the attack are being clarified. The necessary services are working at the scene.