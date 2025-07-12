Enemy attack caused 18 fires, 17 of which have already been extinguished, - Klymenko. PHOTOS

On the night of Saturday, 12 July 2025, Russian troops again attacked civilians in Ukraine. There are dead in Chernivtsi. The victims are in different regions.

This was announced by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy deliberately targeted civilians. His goal is unchanged: terror, panic, fear.

From the first minutes after the explosions, our rescuers from the State Emergency Service have been working. They took people out of the epicentre of the fire, extinguished fires, cleared the rubble, and provided first aid," he stressed.

According to Klymenko, 18 fires started as a result of Russian strikes. 17 have already been extinguished, and the State Emergency Service has one more to extinguish.

See more: Russian attack on Lviv: 46 houses and buildings of the Lviv Polytechnic damaged, 28 people need to be evacuated. PHOTO



















The police are recording every Russian crime.

As a reminder, at dawn on 12 July, the Russian occupiers attacked Bukovyna with four Shaheds and a rocket. The shelling in Chernivtsi killed two people - a 26-year-old girl and a 43-year-old man. In Lviv, houses, a kindergarten, and dozens of cars were damaged. Six people were injured.

At night, Russian troops also attacked Lutsk with drones and missiles, destroying a house and starting fires. The Russian Federation used 26 cruise missiles and 597 drones at night. According to the Air Force, air defence systems shot down 344 enemy targets.