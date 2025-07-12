Russia used 26 cruise missiles and 597 drones overnight; tough secondary sanctions are needed against all those who help Russians - Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

Last night, Russia launched a massive combined strike against Ukraine.

This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Russia struck from the Kharkiv and Sumy regions to Lviv and Bukovyna. There were 26 cruise missiles and 597 drones, more than half of them were"Shaheds". More than 20 missiles and the vast majority of attack drones were neutralised. I am grateful to our air defence forces for the result," the Head of State said.

He also reminded that, unfortunately, there were hits on civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings. As of now, there are 2 dead people in Chernivtsi. About 20 other wounded people are receiving all the necessary assistance as a result of the shelling.

"The pace of Russia's air strikes requires quick decisions, and it can be slowed down by sanctions right now. We need tough secondary sanctions against all those who help the Russians produce drones and make money from oil. We need more air defence and investment in interceptor drones, which are already showing good results. The war can only be stopped by force. We expect not just signals from our partners, but actions that will save lives," Zelenskyy concludes.

