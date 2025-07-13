Large-scale fires are raging in Mykolaiv region: houses, fields and cars are burning. PHOTOS

On 12 July, 57 fires broke out in the Mykolaiv region. It was hot not only in terms of temperature but also in terms of the fire situation in the region. There were 39 fires in open areas, 12 in the private sector, and two more in facilities and transport.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

As noted, among the above number of fires, one was caused by enemy shelling. The dry vegetation of 5000 square metres in the Mykolaiv district was promptly eliminated.

The total area of the fires was over 53 hectares. We managed to save 3 hectares of wheat by the roots. We extinguished crop residues three times in the Voznesensky, Pervomaisky, and Mykolaiv districts.

The fire also spread to the private sector. One of the fires (a residential building of 25 square metres caught fire as a result of shelling) was in the Mykolaiv district.

In the village of Lymantsi, 3 unused houses and 3 other outbuildings burned down along with the dead wood. The total area was 5200 square metres. Rescuers also extinguished outbuildings, a summer kitchen, and other non-operational buildings in Veselynivka, Novobug, and Bereznehuvata district.

A BMW E30 caught fire while driving in Mykolaiv. Before the arrival of the SES unit, the owner extinguished the fire on a 2 square metre area using fire extinguishers, while the rescuers washed the fuel off the roadway upon arrival.

A VAZ 2106 also caught fire outside the village of Ivanivka, Veselynivka district, Voznesensk district, over an area of 3 square metres. The fire spread to the dead wood. The fire was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

The causes of the transport fires are being established.

A total of 180 firefighters and 45 pieces of equipment were employed by the SES. Firefighters from the local fire brigades of Koblevo, Rybakivka, Halytsynove, Shevchenkove, Oleksandrivka, Horokhivske, Lymanets, Privilne, Volodymyrivka, Voskresenskoye were involved, as well as auxiliary equipment for water supply from local private companies.