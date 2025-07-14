Ruscists fired on three districts of Donetsk region: two people killed, there are wounded and damage. PHOTOS

Yesterday, 13 July 2025, Russian troops intensively shelled 3 districts of Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

Pokrovsk district

In Bokove of the Bilozerka community, 2 people died and infrastructure was damaged. In Dobropillia, 2 people were injured. In Volodymyrivka of the Shakhove community, 13 private houses were damaged.

Kramatorsk district.

A house, a dormitory and an administrative building were damaged in Lyman, a house and a summer kitchen in Lozove. In Andriivka, 2 houses, an administrative building and a car were damaged. Two people were wounded in Sloviansk. In Kostiantynivka, 3 people were wounded, a house, an administrative building and 2 cars were damaged.

Bakhmut district.

Three houses were damaged in Siversk.









