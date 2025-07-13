Day in Donetsk region: dead and wounded, 95 civilian objects damaged. PHOTOS

Over the past day, 15 settlements in Donetsk Oblast came under hostile fire: the towns of Bilozerske, Kostiantynivka, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Sloviansk, Oleksandrivka, the villages of Andriivka, Virivka, Donetske, Kucheriv Yar, Lozove, Novopryhozhe, Ozerne, Raiske, and Yakovlivka.

This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in the Donetsk region, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, 95 civilian objects were damaged as a result of Russian attacks, including 38 residential buildings.



The Russians shelled Sloviansk with Tornado-S MLRS , killing a civilian and injuring three others. An educational institution, an administrative building, a shop, a shopping complex, a service station, and 36 civilian cars were destroyed.



In Bilozerske, a Geran-2 attack drone attacked a civilian car, killing a person inside. Another drone hit a truck near Virivka in the Bilozirka district, injuring a civilian.

Read more: Heavy fighting continues in Pokrovsk direction, occupiers are trying to advance near Udachne, Molodetske, and Oleksiivka - OSGT "Khortytsia"

The enemy shelled Myrnohrad with artillery - there is a dead and a wounded. Two civilians were wounded in Pokrovsk as a result of shelling.



Occupants shelled Kostyantynivka with artillery and a drone, damaging 6 private houses.

See also Censor.NET: Russians are actively storming Novokhatske in Donetsk region, enemy infantry is reaching the western outskirts of the settlement - DeepState. VIDEO.

In Oleksandrivka, a shop and 2 civilian cars were damaged by a Lancet UAV. An FPV drone damaged a civilian car in Andriivka.



Russian troops fired two S-300 missiles at Lozove in the Liman TG, destroying two private houses and three outbuildings. As a result of shelling in Ozerne of the Liman TG, 30 private houses were destroyed.





In addition, last night Russia attacked Dobropillia with a Molniya-2 UAV, injuring a civilian and damaging the railway infrastructure.



Bokove, Novodonetske and Sloviansk also came under fire, damaging a hospital.

Read more: Rashists shelled Myrnohrad: one person killed, another wounded















