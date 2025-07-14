ENG
News Photo Shelling of the Donetsk region Strikes on Kostiantynivka
Enemy launches three airstrikes on Kostiantynivka: apartment buildings, private houses, and educational facility damaged. PHOTOS

Today, on 14 July 2025, at 05:10 am, Russian troops conducted another air strike on the town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the СMA (City Military Administration) Serhii Horbunov, Censor.NET reports.

According to preliminary data, the enemy used FAB-250 bombs. A total of three strikes were recorded.

Fortunately, there were no civilian casualties. However, significant damage was caused - five apartment blocks and five private houses were damaged. The building of a local educational institution, which has repeatedly been the target of hostile attacks, was also damaged by the shock wave.

Russian air strikes on Kostiantynivka on 14 July

"We urge residents not to ignore the threat, take care of their safety and evacuate to safer regions if possible," added the CMA head.

