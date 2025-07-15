Day in Kharkiv region: enemy attacked Kharkiv and 9 settlements, 1 person killed, 9 wounded, including 2 children. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian invaders attacked a number of settlements in the Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, and the regional prosecutor's office.

The enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:

16 unguided aerial missiles;

8 KABs;

11 "Shahed" UAVs;

10 "Geran-2" UAVs;

2 "Molniya" UAVs;

2 fpv drones.

Russian attacks in Zlatopil killed a 57-year-old woman, injured a 69-year-old man, 32-year-old, 56-year-old and 68-year-old women, and a 13-year-old girl;

A 16-year-old boy was injured in the village of Borivske in the Shevchenkivska community. A 49-year-old man was injured in Kupiansk.

At around 11:40 p.m., an enemy attack drone attacked the village of Prykolotne in Kupiansk district. Private residential buildings were damaged: fires broke out there.

A 68-year-old woman was injured and hospitalised. According to preliminary reports, the Russian army used a "Geran-2" UAV.

A 52-year-old man was injured in the village of Velykyi Burluk.

The enemy attacked the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv with an fpv drone.

As a result of the strike drones' hit, 2 buildings and dry grass on an area of 2 hectares were burning in Chuhuiv. There were no casualties.

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:

in Kharkiv, a tram stop and a car were damaged;

in Kupiansk district, a private house (Kupiansk), a car (Khatne village), a shop, a building, 2 cars (Borivske village), 2 houses (Stetskivka village), 2 private houses, 4 outbuildings (Prykolotne village) were damaged;

in Izium district, 2 private houses were damaged (Barvinkove);

in Chuhuiv district, a warehouse building was damaged (Chuhuiv);

in Bohodukhiv district, a house of culture, a shop, 3 cars were damaged (Zolochiv village);

in Lozova district, an administrative building, a church, 3 cars were damaged (Zlatopil).

