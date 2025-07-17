Day in Donetsk region: at least 3 dead and 29 wounded. PHOTOS

In just 24 hours, Russians fired 30 times at localities in the Donetsk region. 264 people were evacuated from the front line, including 17 children.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, and the regional police.

Pokrovsk district

On 16 July, at around 07:00 a.m., Russians shelled the western part of Pokrovsk with Smerch multiple rocket launchers, destroying a private house.

At around noon, the enemy struck Rodynske, destroying a private house.

Russians attacked Dobropillia with a FAB-500 bomb with an UMPK module. According to updated information, the attack killed 2 civilians and injured 27. 13 apartment buildings, 54 trade pavilions, and 8 cars were damaged.

Kramatorsk district

One person died in Zarichne as a result of an enemy shelling.

One person was wounded in Druzhkivka, which was shelled by the enemy with Tornado-S MLRS. Two administrative buildings were damaged.

Russian troops attacked Kostyantynivka with drones of various types and artillery, injuring one civilian. At least 15 private houses, an educational institution, a non-residential building, and a car were destroyed.

The occupiers attacked Lyman with a drone - 8 houses were destroyed.

Kramatorsk withstood 7 enemy attacks - a private house was destroyed. In addition, the enemy shelled the city again last night.

Russia shelled Pokrovsk with Smerch multiple rocket launchers - a private house was damaged.

A private house was destroyed in Rodynske as a result of hostile strikes, and one house was damaged in Novovodiane and Serhiivka.

