Attempted to set up "business" selling fake documents for travel abroad: Military serviceman was detained in Volyn - State Bureau of Investigation. PHOTOS

A serviceman of one of the law enforcement agencies who planned to organise a "business" selling fake medical documents to evade men from service with the possibility of further travel abroad has been caught.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the man first "tested" the scheme on himself - through a fake doctor at a hospital in Volyn, he registered a disability based on a fictitious diagnosis of "diabetes mellitus with complications". The offender planned to sell such certificates to people liable for military service. In particular, he offered his services for $7,000 to one of his colleagues, assuring him that "everything had already been arranged with the doctors". The serviceman was detained while transferring the money.

The SBI said that during the search of his car, phones, documents and other evidence of illegal activity were seized.

The man was served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (extortion of an undue benefit for influencing a decision). The article provides for up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property.

In addition, it is noted that SBI officers filed a motion with the court to impose a custodial measure of restraint on the suspect.

The SBI is identifying other participants in the scheme, including medical staff.





