Enemy attacked four districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: two people killed, 13 wounded, houses, school, gas pipeline and power line damaged. PHOTOS

Throughout the day on July 18, Russian forces struck the Kamianske, Pavlohrad, Nikopol, and Synelnykove districts of Dnipropetrovsk region.

Serhii Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, spoke about the consequences of the Russian attacks, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, according to updated information, 12 people were injured in the Kamianske district, two people, unfortunately, died.



Several administrative buildings, a school, five private houses, an outbuilding, four shops, and infrastructure were damaged in the attack. Nine vehicles were damaged, and four were destroyed.

Pavlohrad district also came under attack from enemy UAVs. A man was wounded. Damage was reported at a transport company’s premises. A fire broke out but was extinguished.



In addition, explosions were also heard in the Nikopol district. The aggressor targeted the area with drones and artillery. Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrov, Myrove, and Chervonohryhorivka communities were terrorized.



Five private houses, an outbuilding, a garage and a car were damaged. Power lines and a gas pipeline were damaged.

In the Synelnykove district, Russians hit the Mezhova community with an FPV drone. A private house caught fire. The fire was extinguished.











