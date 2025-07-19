Russian troops fired missile at Synelnykove district: two people were killed, clinic, school and houses were damaged (updated). PHOTO

On the afternoon of 19 July 2025, Russian troops fired a missile at the Vasylkiv community of the Synelnykove district in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, an outpatient clinic, a school, and a cultural institution were destroyed. Private houses were damaged. Cars caught fire.

"Unfortunately, there are some dead. According to preliminary information, there are two of them. Our condolences to the families and friends," the statement said.

The consequences of the attack are still being clarified.

Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire.





Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire.

As reported, the enemy massively attacked Pavlohrad in the Dnipro region at night, using missiles and drones.