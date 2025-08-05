Aftermath of massive shelling of Lozova in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

On the night of 5 August, the occupiers massively attacked Lozova in the Kharkiv region with drones. Transport infrastructure facilities were hit.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of the Khakriv region.

Buildings were damaged and six separate fires broke out. Administrative, industrial, warehouse and other facilities burned, as did the station roof.

Forty-five rescuers, 13 units of State Emergency Service equipment and firefighting trains were deployed to deal with the aftermath of the enemy strike.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the enemy used more than 30 Geran-2 attack UAVs.

"Railway infrastructure, residential buildings and an energy facility were damaged. Fires ignited across the city.

One man was killed. Another ten people were injured or suffered acute stress reactions. Among the injured are a 13-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy," the statement said.

