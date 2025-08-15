Zelenskyy instructed to update foreign policy work plan. PHOTO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the team of the Cabinet of Ministers, the Presidential Office and the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council on diplomatic work.

He announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

The head of state called it a top priority.

"In particular, on the financing of the Defence Forces of Ukraine, the audit of the effectiveness of coalitions with partners, special formats, the content of our bilateral relations in key global areas and work at the EU level.

I have instructed to update the foreign policy work plan for the rest of the year. I expect an updated work plan to be presented on Monday," the president added.

Read more: Zelenskyy announces diplomatic corps reshuffle on July 21



