Enemy UAVs attacked Chernihiv region: warehouses burned down. PHOTO

This morning, on 17 August, the Chernihiv region was attacked by enemy drones, which resulted in fires in two districts of the region.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Chernihiv region, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, in the Koryukivka district, warehouse buildings were damaged, a fire broke out on an area of about 20 square metres.

In the Novhorod-Siverskyi district, a warehouse with an area of about 100 sq m was on fire.

There were no reported casualties. The fires were promptly extinguished by the State Emergency Service.

Attacks on Chernihiv region on 17 August
