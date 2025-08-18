Russians shelled Kostiantynivka - two rescuers wounded, fire station damaged. PHOTOS

On 18 August, a fire station in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, was damaged by Russian shelling, and two rescuers were injured.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"As a result of Russian shelling, 2 rescuers were wounded and a fire station was damaged," the statement said.

The rescuers were taken to a medical facility.

"This is not the first time that Russian troops have deliberately targeted rescuers. Such attacks endanger the lives and health of those who save people and eliminate the consequences of enemy shelling every day. Despite the danger, our rescuers continue to do their job - we thank them for it!" the agency stressed.







