ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10653 visitors online
News Photo Strikes on Kostiantynivka
375 0

Russians shelled Kostiantynivka - two rescuers wounded, fire station damaged. PHOTOS

On 18 August, a fire station in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, was damaged by Russian shelling, and two rescuers were injured.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"As a result of Russian shelling, 2 rescuers were wounded and a fire station was damaged," the statement said.

The rescuers were taken to a medical facility.

Read more: It was absolutely demonstrative and cynical Russian strike during talks in Washington, - Zelenskyy

"This is not the first time that Russian troops have deliberately targeted rescuers. Such attacks endanger the lives and health of those who save people and eliminate the consequences of enemy shelling every day. Despite the danger, our rescuers continue to do their job - we thank them for it!" the agency stressed.

The occupiers struck a fire station in Kostiantynivka
The occupiers struck a fire station in Kostiantynivka
The occupiers struck a fire station in Kostiantynivka
The occupiers struck a fire station in Kostiantynivka

Author: 

shoot out (14411) Donetsk region (4301) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (859) Kramatorskyy district (476) Kostyantynivka (294)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 